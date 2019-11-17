|
|
DONAHUE DAVID PAUL
David Paul Donahue, 83, of Pittsburgh, PA., peacefully passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. David was the son of the late John Donahue and Annabelle Caskey. He is survived by one brother, Ronald Donahue, one sister, Virginia Becker; five nieces, Debora (Frank) Becker, Jolene, Jemma, Janele and Joyce; two nephews, William and Derek. He is preceded in death by is eight siblings, James, Jackie, JoAnne, Doris, Ruth, Gerald, David and Donald along with his nephew Frank. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, 15216, Pittsburgh, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will gather Monday, November 18, 2019, 6-8PM. Services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Hollywood Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019