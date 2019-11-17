Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
DONAHUE DAVID PAUL

David Paul Donahue, 83, of Pittsburgh, PA., peacefully passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. David was the son of the late John Donahue and Annabelle Caskey. He is survived by one brother, Ronald Donahue, one sister, Virginia Becker; five nieces, Debora (Frank) Becker, Jolene, Jemma, Janele and Joyce; two nephews, William and Derek. He is preceded in death by is eight siblings, James, Jackie, JoAnne, Doris, Ruth, Gerald, David and Donald along with his nephew Frank. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, 15216, Pittsburgh, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will gather Monday, November 18, 2019, 6-8PM. Services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Hollywood Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

