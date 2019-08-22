|
KLASNICK DAVID PAUL
Age 72, of Peters Township, formerly of Upper St. Clair and Dormont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20th surrounded by his family. Born in Pittsburgh on October 22, 1946, he was the oldest son of David and Mary. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Nancy; his two sons, David (wife Christy) and Robert (wife Nicole); and his five treasured grandchildren, Jackson, Sawyer, Noelle, Sydney, and Tucker, who will all dearly miss their "Papa". He is also survived by his brother, Tom, and his sister, Susan Lamperski (husband Brendan). After graduating from South Catholic High School in 1964, David attended University of Dayton, class of 1968, where he met Nancy. He was proud to serve his country as an officer in the United States Air Force from 1969-1972 and then started his career at Pittsburgh National Bank in 1972, where he worked for 46 years, leading PNC Wealth Management sales team, before retiring in 2018. A season ticket holder for both the Penguins and the Pirates, he loved following his Pittsburgh teams. Dave was an avid golfer and played at courses all across the country, but he especially loved playing at his home course, St. Clair Country Club. He also cherished vacation time spent with family over the past 10 years in Siesta Key, FL. Dave dedicated 40 years to improving and building youth hockey in Pittsburgh and across the country, after becoming involved through his sons playing the sport. He served as President of the Mt. Lebanon Hockey Association, GM of Team Pittsburgh for 15 years, and was on the Board of Directors at USA Hockey for the past 27 years. Dave's passion was the sport of baseball and his beloved Pirates. He played as a youth in Dormont, taught his sons and grandchildren the game, and helped coach 35 youth baseball teams over the course of his life. Dave had a strong faith and was a member of St. Louise de Marillac Parish for 45 years. He always generously gave back to his community, volunteering to serve on the Board of Directors of Extra Mile Education Foundation, Pittsburgh Penguin Foundation, Pittsburgh Technology Council, Leadership Pittsburgh, and as a member of the St. Louise de Marillac Church Alive committee. Dave's visitation will be held at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday, August 22nd from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, August 23rd from 2-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 24th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Everyone meet at church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Extra Mile Education Foundation (603 Stanwix St #348, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) or the Simmons Center for Interstitial Lung Disease (UPMC Montefiore NW 628, 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com