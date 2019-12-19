|
WIEZOREK DAVID PAUL
Age 91, of Ross Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born July 24, 1928, son of the late Peter and Rose Wiezorek. Beloved husband of 54 years to Loretta (Hilderbrand) Wiezorek; loving father of Jeanine (Joseph) Thornton, and Carolyn Harvey; dear grandfather of Jonathan (Danielle), Jillian (Brennan), and Henry; great-grandfather of Rockland, Silas, and Bronson; caring brother of Kay Parks. David will be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of St. Sebastian, and St. Athanasius Parishes. David selflessly served his country in the United States Navy. Family and friends welcome Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 pm at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Blessing Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, celebrated by Rev. Robert Norton. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019