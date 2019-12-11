|
PEZZULA DAVID
Will always be remembered for his sharp wit and courage during difficult times. Unfortunately, this time the pain was too difficult, and David died by suicide on Friday morning, December 6, 2019. David, 52, was born on May 26, 1967 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was lovingly adopted by Dominic and Dorothy Pezzula, who both preceded him in death. David leaves behind a brother, Daniel Pezzula as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Cooper, who was his entire world, and SO MANY friends that loved him more than he knew. We will all miss him beyond measure. David was a prolific writer/blogger and was known for his sarcasm and severe distaste for our current political situation. He was unabashedly honest and a source of constant entertainment to his many friends. He would do anything to help out his fellow man and had a heart of gold. As evidence of his generosity, his final gift was one of organ donation. At his request, no service will be held. If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019