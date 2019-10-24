|
CHARDELLO DAVID R.
Of Brentwood, PA formerly of the South Side, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 21, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 54. David was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Joseph "Razz" Chardello and brother, Tom Chardello. David is survived by his sister, Elaine Gent and is lovingly remembered by Marge and Betty Lawson; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 160 S. 15th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203 on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019