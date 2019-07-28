|
FENTON DAVID R.
Age 65, of Cecil Twp., on July 23, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1953, in Washington, PA. A son of the late David P. and Laura (Hostnick) Fenton. A veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retired program manager at Hewlett-Packard. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pirates and Pitt Panthers. Dave had a true love and appreciation for music throughout his life and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables in his garden. He always made it a priority to keep in touch with his friends and family. Surviving is his loving companion, Carol Crowe Hines; his daughter, Victoria Metz; and her mother, Marie Metz; a brother, Eric (late Sandra) Fenton; a sister, Laura (Carl) Sustrich; two nephews, Carl Allen and Jacob Sustrich; and an uncle, Frank (Judy) Hostnick. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Service and interment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019