Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 PM
David R. Murphy Jr. Obituary
MURPHY, JR. DAVID R.

Unexpectedly, on February 17, 2020, age 56, of Millvale. Son of David R. Murphy, Sr. and Jacqueline Stewart. Loving Father of David R., III (Lisa) Murphy. Proud Pap of Lily Murphy and Hope and Jordan Ritchie. Brother of Donna (Dan) Murphy, Diane Drexler, Jacqueline (Joel) Monpere and the late Kathy (Ron) Buczko. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday, 2 p.m. until time of Services at 8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. David was a member of Local #526 for over 30 years.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
