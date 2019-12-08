|
SPAHR DAVID R.
Retired Balwin-Whitehall teacher, David R Spahr, III, died after a brief illness on December 1, 2019. Born in National Heights, PA. He graduated from Tarentum Heights School and earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Penn State. Later, he completed course work at Renesselaer Polytechnic Institute for a Master degree in Science. After graduating from Penn State he was station in DC, as a Naval officer. He returned to Pittsburgh after the Navy and worked for Gulf Research as a chemical engineer.But he quickly found teaching was his calling. He took a job as a science teacher at Tarentum High School few years, and later joined Baldwin-Whitehall. For 55 years, he taught physics, mathematics and even chemistry for a time at the Senior High. He loved every minute. Additionally, he taught Summer classes at Bethel Park and Community College in Pittsburgh. He occasionally tutored students over the years, as well. He was also a life long learner, attending retreats and workshops. While receiving awards over the years and workshop certificates, he was able to help one student reach national recognition. In 1992, he was honored for his encouragement, support and vision of excellence to a high school senior, who was awarded the Presidential Scholar. That high school senior, Dr. Shawn Kelly, is now a professor in Biomedical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. While the work and education might have been more cerebral, the relationship with his students was not always serious. Over the years they made lighthearted recognition of his work and gags. In 2012, his 8th Period AP Physics class had a star named after him, in the Constellation Ursa Major. He retired in 2017. Survivors include his wife, Dolores; son, David R.Spahr, IV of Mill Valley, CA; brother, Jim (Jackie) Spahr of Lakeport, CA; and sister, Margaret Melinda (Denny) Scheid of Fort Myers, FL; sister in-laws, Dr Jane Adams Spahr of San Francisco, Janet Spahr, Mt. Vernon, OH. Brother and sister-in-law, Manuel and Carole Gonzalez of Pittsburgh, PA, Zachary Scheid, Jim (Ronda) Spahr, II, Chesterfield (Teresa) Spahr, John (Kelly) Spahr, Jr., Mathew Spahr, Margaret Jean (Michael Kilhoffer), Robert (Jessica) Gonzalez, Joseph (Lissa) Gonzalez. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. David R Spahr, Jr, Margaret Elizabeth Spahr; and brother, Reverend John Spahr Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made through a donation to the Spahr Memorial Fund at Baldwin-Whitehall High School; 4653 Clairton Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Donations go to an outstanding physics student at the high school. There will be no visitation. A memorial will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Southminster Presbyterian Church; 799 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228.