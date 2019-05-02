Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID STOCKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID R. STOCKMAN Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID R. STOCKMAN Sr. Obituary
STOCKMAN, SR. DAVID R.

83 years of age, of Braddock Hills, peacefully on May 1st , 2019. Beloved husband of Florence Wasko Stockman; dear father of Dave Jr. (Shawn) Stockman, Joe (Renee) Stockman, and John Stockman; beloved Pap of Sam (Kelly) Stockman, Nathan (Megan) Stockman, Bryan, and Brenna Stockman. Son of the late William Stockman and Beatrice Pierce Wallis; brother of the late R Wayne Wallis. Brother-in-law of Joanna Wasko, Eleanor and Rick Lowden, Joe and Betsy Wasko, and Nancy Wallis; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He worked many jobs in the area, and US Steel ET Works, Braddock for over 30 years. He served his country for eight years in the Army PA National Guard. He loved his family and did his best to provide for them. Family and Friends received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Brinton and Fourth Street, Braddock Hills. (412.271.3430) on FRIDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Entombment in All Saints–Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now