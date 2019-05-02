STOCKMAN, SR. DAVID R.

83 years of age, of Braddock Hills, peacefully on May 1st , 2019. Beloved husband of Florence Wasko Stockman; dear father of Dave Jr. (Shawn) Stockman, Joe (Renee) Stockman, and John Stockman; beloved Pap of Sam (Kelly) Stockman, Nathan (Megan) Stockman, Bryan, and Brenna Stockman. Son of the late William Stockman and Beatrice Pierce Wallis; brother of the late R Wayne Wallis. Brother-in-law of Joanna Wasko, Eleanor and Rick Lowden, Joe and Betsy Wasko, and Nancy Wallis; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He worked many jobs in the area, and US Steel ET Works, Braddock for over 30 years. He served his country for eight years in the Army PA National Guard. He loved his family and did his best to provide for them. Family and Friends received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Brinton and Fourth Street, Braddock Hills. (412.271.3430) on FRIDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Entombment in All Saints–Braddock Catholic Cemetery.