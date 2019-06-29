SCHULTZ DAVID RAYMOND

In Loving Memory of David Raymond Schultz. David passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born May 30, 1944, to the late Raymond Harry Schultz and Marjorie Ines (Shook) Schultz, of Fort Atkinson WI, and was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore James Schultz. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Chrissanthe (Tsirogianni) Schultz; and his son, Christopher D. Schultz (Suzana); and grandson, George C. Schultz, of Annapolis, MD; he is also fondly loved and remembered by his sister, Joanne Schultz (Gordon Palik), of Fort Atkinson, WI. David is the cherished uncle of nephew, Steven T. Schultz (Chevette); grandniece, Mariah Christenson; grandnephew, Tristan Schultz, of Janesville, WI; and niece, Christine B. Schultz, of Greenfield, WI. He is also forever in the hearts of extended family and friends. David James Schultz lettered in football at Fort Atkinson High School, where he obtained his diploma as part of the Class of 1962. David went on to study Physics at the University of Wisconsin, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physics in 1966. David graduated from Marquette University in 1968 with a Masters of Science in Math and Solid State Physics, married his loving wife Chrissanthe, on September 21, 1968, and then began his career as a Nuclear Reactor Physicist at Bettis Atomic Power Lab in Pittsburgh, PA, where he worked for 47 years. Funeral services will be held at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. A 40 Day Memorial is to be held at Holy Cross in Pittsburgh, PA. Time and date is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Mt. Lebanon.