Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
On Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Maxine Clara Heller; brother of Mark Allen (Madeline Wade) Mooney and Maura Lee Mooney; also survived by brother-in-law, David Saul (Mary) Heller and their daughters, Veronica Rose Alfano and Nereida Heller. David was a computer system administrator and librarian at the Community College of Allegheny County for 31 years, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed tapestry weaving, cycling, hiking, camping, and farming. He has two unpublished novels and enjoyed composing electronic music. Services private. Contributions may be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists, ucsusa.org or Bike Pittsburgh, bikepgh.org. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
