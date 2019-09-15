Home

POWERED BY

Services
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 381-3337
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SLUGANSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID SLUGANSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID SLUGANSKI Obituary
SLUGANSKI DAVID

Age 67, on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019, originally of the So. Side section of Pgh. Preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Leonard Sluganski. Will be dearly missed by his friends, family, Sarah, Shela, Sean, Macie, Terri, and his cat, Jingles. Friends received TUE 2-5 and 6–8 p.m. at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver, 15210. Mass of Christian Burial St. Wendelin Church, Holy Apostles Parish, Wed. 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now