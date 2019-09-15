|
SLUGANSKI DAVID
Age 67, on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019, originally of the So. Side section of Pgh. Preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Leonard Sluganski. Will be dearly missed by his friends, family, Sarah, Shela, Sean, Macie, Terri, and his cat, Jingles. Friends received TUE 2-5 and 6–8 p.m. at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver, 15210. Mass of Christian Burial St. Wendelin Church, Holy Apostles Parish, Wed. 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019