DOLANSKY DAVID T.
Age 56, of Bellevue, formerly Hampton, suddenly on June 1, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J. Dolansky, Jr. and Shirlene O. Carsaro Dolansky; dear brother of John (Lorraine) Dolansky III; uncle of Tara (Ryan) Britton; great-uncle of Ella Caroline Britton; also survived by his beloved friends Chrissy, Dominic, and Tyler Boston. David loved the outdoors, especially going to his camp in Butler County. Family and friends are invited to remember and celebrate David's life on Friday 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019