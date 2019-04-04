Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID FIFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID T. FIFE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID T. FIFE Obituary
FIFE DAVID T.

Of Green Tree, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores E. (Brown) Fife; son of the late Mary A. and David T. Fife of Crafton Heights; beloved brother-in-law of James P. and the late Ronald R. Brown; loving uncle of James Phillip Brown, Patrick Charles Brown, Mary Elizabeth Mazza, and Glen Thomas Brown; also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews. Dave retired in 1985 as a Project Engineer after a 38-year career with Bell of Pennsylvania (Verizon). He served in the army during the Korean War. He was a member of Crafton-Guyasuta Lodge #513, AASR Valley of Pittsburgh, Syria Shrine and St. John Lutheran Church of Carnegie. Family and friends welcome Friday 10-11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106 where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sara Irwin officiating. Entombment to follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.