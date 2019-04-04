FIFE DAVID T.

Of Green Tree, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores E. (Brown) Fife; son of the late Mary A. and David T. Fife of Crafton Heights; beloved brother-in-law of James P. and the late Ronald R. Brown; loving uncle of James Phillip Brown, Patrick Charles Brown, Mary Elizabeth Mazza, and Glen Thomas Brown; also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews. Dave retired in 1985 as a Project Engineer after a 38-year career with Bell of Pennsylvania (Verizon). He served in the army during the Korean War. He was a member of Crafton-Guyasuta Lodge #513, AASR Valley of Pittsburgh, Syria Shrine and St. John Lutheran Church of Carnegie. Family and friends welcome Friday 10-11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106 where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sara Irwin officiating. Entombment to follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com