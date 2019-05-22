KAPETANOVICH, SR. DAVID THEODORE

On Monday morning, May 20, 2019, David Kapetanovich, of Reserve Township, passed away at the age of 65 (born December 27, 1953). The second son of the late Stephen Joseph Kapetanovich (March 14, 1995) and the late Beatrice Marie Skornicka Kapetanovich (December 3, 2011). A great athlete, a fine brother, a loving father of six children, Lisa Marie (Paul) Lynd, Anna Maria (Nicholas) Andrejko, Lori Ann Kapetanovich, Sheri Lynn (Scott) Fitzgerald, David Theodore Kapetanovich, Jr., and Sean Michael (Janessa) Kapetanovich; a grandfather of ten grandchildren, Mackenzie and Chase Lynd, Nicholas and Jacob Andrejko, Mia Kapetanovich, Kylie and Scotty Fitzgerald, Nova, Mars, and Maverick (twins) Kapetanovich; David's surviving brothers, Stephen Albert Kapetanovich, Gary Francis Kapetanovich, Paul Daniel (Valerie) Kapetanovich; and David's sister, Mary Ann Kapetanovich (Gary) Warren. David is survived by his spouse, Georgeanna Tatton Kapetanovich. David was a member of Steamfitters Union Local 449. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 12 noon in Most Holy Name of Jesus Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.