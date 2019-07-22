|
THON DAVID
Age 93, of Oakmont, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved Husband for 72 years of Sara Y. (Vizzini) Thon; loving Father of David (Susan) Thon and Nancy Martini; grandfather of Donald (Rachael) Martini, Julie Ann (Chad) Anderson, Anthony V. "Tony" Martini, Susan (Nick) Thon, David (Kristy) Thon, and Erica Thon; great-grandfather of Domincic, Vincent, Paris, Hunter, Chatuax Rose, Christian, Sophia Elizabeth, Anthony, and Emma; brother of Ronald (Jean) Thon and Georgene (the late Raymond) Jazbinsek. David was a longtime member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church where he ushered for many years. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m., St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Entombment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019