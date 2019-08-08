|
|
HINTON DAVID VINCENT
Born on April 28th, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from Ben Avon High School, went on to DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago and graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Computer Engineering. He worked at Westinghouse Company after graduation. After becoming a believer in Jesus Christ, he began his ministry in evangelism in 1973 while attending Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, Virginia. Upon moving back to Pittsburgh, David began his ministry, calling it The News and the Bible. David loved buying model trains, antiques, especially antique guns, and sports memorabilia. He also enjoyed working out at LA Fitness Center. David was fully committed to sharing the Gospel of Christ anywhere he could. David would like you all to know that you can have the assurance of eternal life with God in heaven by realizing you are a sinner, you need a Savior, and accept that Jesus Christ died on the cross and rose again on your behalf. When you ask Jesus to forgive your sins, turn away from your sin, and let Him be your personal Savior, you would know that you have eternal life. David is survived by his nephew, Edward Hedding and wife, Diane; and his niece, Vicki Toews and husband, Ken. Visitation with the family in Grace Baptist Church, 4518 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 Friday, August 9th from 9 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019