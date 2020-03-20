ALTDORFER DAVID W.
Age 93, of Aspinwall, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 73 years of M. Jean (Cook) Altdorfer; father of Ellen Sadler and David W. (Noreen) Altdorfer, Jr.; also six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; brother of Helen (the late Thomas) Prostko, Patrick (Jan) Altdorfer and the late John Altdorfer (surviving wife, Joeal). David was a proud Navy veteran, serving during World War II and the Cuban Missile Crisis. A private viewing and service for immediate family will be held at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.weddellajak.com