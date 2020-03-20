DAVID W. ALTDORFER (1926 - 2020)
Age 93, of Aspinwall, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 73 years of M. Jean (Cook) Altdorfer; father of Ellen Sadler and David W. (Noreen) Altdorfer, Jr.; also six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; brother of Helen (the late Thomas) Prostko, Patrick (Jan) Altdorfer and the late John Altdorfer (surviving wife, Joeal). David was a proud Navy veteran, serving during World War II and the Cuban Missile Crisis. A private viewing and service for immediate family will be held at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.weddellajak.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
