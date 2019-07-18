|
|
BARTOSH DAVID W.
Age 73, of McKees Rocks, died peacefully Monday night surrounded by family and friends. David was a wonderful man, father, friend and grandfather. Dave had the biggest, kindest heart there was; he worked hard his entire life until he retired and became unable to work. David has four daughters who he loved dearly, Claire (Adam Dickinson) Bartosh, June (Philip Dillard) Bartosh, Julia Bartosh, and the late Stephanie Bartosh; grandfather of Cheyenne O'Donnell, Thomas Cunningham, Adam Dickinson, Carson Dickinson, AnnaBelle Dickinson, Noah Dickinson, Phillip Dillard, Destaine Dillard, David Dillard, Cameron Dillard, Stephon Dillard, Sincere Dillard. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019