|
|
KIGER, SR. DAVID W.
On Monday, October 28, 2019, father of David, Dwayne (Debbie), and Douglas (Linda); ex-wife, Alma Kiger; also 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; son of the late Charles and Blanche; grandson of Agnes Wepplo; and nephew of Ethel Morrow and Donald Wepplo. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019