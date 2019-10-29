Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID KIGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. KIGER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID W. KIGER Sr. Obituary
KIGER, SR. DAVID W.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, father of David, Dwayne (Debbie), and Douglas (Linda); ex-wife, Alma Kiger; also 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; son of the late Charles and Blanche; grandson of Agnes Wepplo; and nephew of Ethel Morrow and Donald Wepplo. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now