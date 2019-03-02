Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MACHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. MACHEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID W. MACHEN Obituary
MACHEN DAVID W.

Age 66 of Murrysville, formerly of Trafford, passed away on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (O'Malley) Machen for 40 plus years. Loving father of Jennifer (Jason) BeHanna, Christopher (Caroline) Machen, Catherine (Sebastian) Avendano, and Kevin Machen; grandfather of Wesley, Alice, Elsa, Jack, Marcos, and Luciana; brother of Thomas Machen and Gary (Linda) Machen, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Howard L. and Betty Ruth Machen. He obtained his Bachelors of Science in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh. He had a long successful career as a sales representative for industrial manufacturers. Dave was active in his childrens' activities, such as scouting and coaching baseball and softball. He was a lifelong avid golfer and was a winner of multiple club championships. His interests also included gardening, home improvement, and classic cars. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.


www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now