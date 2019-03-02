MACHEN DAVID W.

Age 66 of Murrysville, formerly of Trafford, passed away on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (O'Malley) Machen for 40 plus years. Loving father of Jennifer (Jason) BeHanna, Christopher (Caroline) Machen, Catherine (Sebastian) Avendano, and Kevin Machen; grandfather of Wesley, Alice, Elsa, Jack, Marcos, and Luciana; brother of Thomas Machen and Gary (Linda) Machen, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Howard L. and Betty Ruth Machen. He obtained his Bachelors of Science in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh. He had a long successful career as a sales representative for industrial manufacturers. Dave was active in his childrens' activities, such as scouting and coaching baseball and softball. He was a lifelong avid golfer and was a winner of multiple club championships. His interests also included gardening, home improvement, and classic cars. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

