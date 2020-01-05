Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID RELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. RELLIS II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID W. RELLIS II Obituary
RELLIS II DAVID W.

Of Finleyville, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, age 52, beloved son of David and the late Ruth Rellis; loving brother of Kimberly Lynn Rellis and Beth Ann Dimoff (Douglas); several nieces and nephews, one great-niece and two great-nephews; also his faithful companions, Piper and Max. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library, PA. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -