RELLIS II DAVID W.
Of Finleyville, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, age 52, beloved son of David and the late Ruth Rellis; loving brother of Kimberly Lynn Rellis and Beth Ann Dimoff (Douglas); several nieces and nephews, one great-niece and two great-nephews; also his faithful companions, Piper and Max. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library, PA. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020