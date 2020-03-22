ROWE DAVID W.

David W. Rowe, 66, of Glenshaw, passed away March 20, 2020 at Seneca Place, Verona. David was born August 14, 1953, in Pittsburgh and lived most of his life in Glenshaw. He graduated from Shaler High School in 1973, where many friends called him "Elfie". David was the son of the late William and Violet Rowe. In his younger years, David worked at Scotties Diner on Rt. 8 in Glenshaw, and then at Macy's, in the stock room (previously Kaufmann's Department Store). He also retired from the Army Reserves. David is survived by two sisters, Connie Rowe, of Wauchula, FL, and Barbara Blakeslee and her husband Gene, of Berwick, PA; a niece, Bethany Slonaker of Bloomsburg, PA; a nephew, Matthew Blakeslee, of Carlisle, PA; and two grandnieces, Lillian and Delaney. Memorial donations may be made to Glenshaw Valley Presbyterian Church, 1520 Butler Plank Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.