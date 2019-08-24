|
|
SCHWARTZ DAVID W.
Age 90, on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Bethel Park. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Bronowski) Schwartz; loving father of Glenn D. Schwartz and Deborah (Mark) Spada; cherished grandfather of Bryan G. Schwartz (Sue-Gean Chang), Gregory D. (Kara) Schwartz, Eric (Meredith) Spada, Neal (Carrie) Spada and Corinne Spada; great-grandfather of Brennen and Joanna Schwartz and Owen and Marshall Spada; son of the late Paul H. and Laura (Carlisle) Schwartz; brother of the late Roy (Renate) Schwartz. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. David worked for 42 years for Westinghouse at Bettis. He was a Korean War veteran and a Mason. His hobbies included bowling and golfing. David cherished his family and was a wonderful role model. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning in Baldwin Community Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019