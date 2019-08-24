Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. SCHWARTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID W. SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ DAVID W.

Age 90, on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Bethel Park. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Bronowski) Schwartz; loving father of Glenn D. Schwartz and Deborah (Mark) Spada; cherished grandfather of Bryan G. Schwartz (Sue-Gean Chang), Gregory D. (Kara) Schwartz, Eric (Meredith) Spada, Neal (Carrie) Spada and Corinne Spada; great-grandfather of Brennen and Joanna Schwartz and Owen and Marshall Spada; son of the late Paul H. and Laura (Carlisle) Schwartz; brother of the late Roy (Renate) Schwartz.  Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. David worked for 42 years for Westinghouse at Bettis. He was a Korean War veteran and a Mason. His hobbies included bowling and golfing. David cherished his family and was a wonderful role model. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning in Baldwin Community Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now