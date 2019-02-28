Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. TAYLOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID W. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR DAVID W.

Age 65, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marian H. Sleighter; brother of Timothy Taylor, Donald (Valerie) Taylor, Carol (John) Garofolo; also survived by niece, Sydney Garofolo; and several other nieces and nephews. David's visitation will take place in conjunction with his wife's viewing in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. Service and Interment Private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now