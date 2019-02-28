|
TAYLOR DAVID W.
Age 65, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marian H. Sleighter; brother of Timothy Taylor, Donald (Valerie) Taylor, Carol (John) Garofolo; also survived by niece, Sydney Garofolo; and several other nieces and nephews. David's visitation will take place in conjunction with his wife's viewing in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. Service and Interment Private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019