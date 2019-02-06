Home

James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Old Fort Baptist Church
10505 Dorchester Rd
Summerville, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
DAVID WAYNE "DAVE" BURNE


Age 67, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A memorial service will begin at 1 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483, or , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Dave was born on April 9, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Helen Haudenshield Burne of Summerville and the late John C. Burne. He graduated from Chartiers Valley High School in Pittsburgh. He worked at Orbital Engineering for 46 years. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and friends. He loved to laugh. Survivors including his mother Helen are two daughters, Shannon Turske (Matthew) of Ladson and Heather Burne of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Brandon Turske and Catalina Turske both of Ladson; one sister, Cynthia Winter (Kurt) of Pittsburgh; one brother, Kevin Burne (Gwenn) of Pittsburgh; beloved dog, Stuart; former wife and friend, Louise Burne of Mt. Pleasant; many friends and family, and special friend Anna Fabian. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com Arrangements by JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483, 843-873-4040.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
