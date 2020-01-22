|
WEST DAVID WILLIAM
Age 53, of Scott Twp., unexpectedly on January 13, 2020. Husband of Sandra West; loving father of Katelyn (Ryan) Shock and Amanda West; beloved grandfather of Connor, Sophia, Kora, and Tristan and brother of Timothy (Mary Ann) West. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. View and add condolences at:
www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020