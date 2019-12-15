Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
More Obituaries for DAVID WILLIAMS
DAVID WILLIAMS Sr.


1942 - 2019
DAVID WILLIAMS Sr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, SR. DAVID

David "Dave" Williams, Sr., 77, of Monroeville, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1942 in Chicago to Richard and Isabell Williams. After serving as an officer in the Army in Vietnam, he worked as a metallurgical engineer at U.S. Steel for 40 years. He married the love of his life, Joyce on December 19, 1964. He was a proud Chapter President and Senator in the Indiana Jaycees and was very involved in The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for almost 20 years. He was a former Deacon at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James (Sue) Williams. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; son, David, Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth (Frank) Brown; daughter, Susan (Katrina Fauss) Williams; son, Christopher (Tina Stroschein) Williams; and daughter, Sarah (George Beers) Williams; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Alyson and Evan; brother, Lee (Martha) Williams of Phoenix; and three nieces and two nephews. Dave had a passion for trains, history, the Chicago Cubs and building wooden models. His happiest days were spent camping with his wife and spending time with his family baking cookies and celebrating the holidays. He was a very loving man who cared deeply about people and the less fortunate. To honor his giving nature, the family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to DonateLife.org or the . Friends will be received Tuesday, December 17 th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
