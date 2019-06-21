GOB DAWN CLARE "MUM" "NUNNY"

Age 79, peacefully passed away in her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with her two sons at her side. She was born May 4, 1940 in Pittsburgh, the youngest of two children, to the late DeWayne and Alma (Krauss) Lewis. She grew up in Mount Oliver and Baldwin. After marrying the late Arthur J. in 1963, she resided in Bethel Park for nearly 55 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey (Lewis). Her adoring sons, Scott and Craig are left to cherish her memory as well as her beloved granddaughters, Olivia Ann Gob, Alexandria Claire Gob and Sophia Josephine Gob. She attended Burroughs Business School at night while completing her education at Baldwin High School. After graduating, she worked as an executive secretary at American Water Works in Mt. Lebanon, PA until she and her husband decided to start a family. After fully committing to raising her sons for 13 years, Dawn returned to the workforce where she served as an assistant to the PA State Senate and House Representatives, helping constituents in the south hills communities. Her contagious smile and approachable demeanor served perfectly the responsibilities she was appointed. She retired in 2012 after working nearly 30 years. A marvelous cook and baker, in retirement, she continued pursuing her passions, spending time with family and friends, enjoying her granddaughters, and traveling extensively. As per Dawn's wishes, there will be no visitations however, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Dawn has been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.