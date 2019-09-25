|
|
KOZERA DAWN E. (BROMBACH)
On Monday, September 23, 2019, age 84, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Sharpsburg. Wife of the late Joseph Kozera; loving mother of Michael Kozera (the late Carole), Danette St. Vincent (Bill), Loreen Dembowski, and Renee Tyniec (the late Joseph); grandmother of Samantha, Zachary, Kayla, and Justin; great-grandmother Breydon, Connor, and Devin; sister of Lynn, Eric, Janet, Kim, and the late Marshall; also survived by many nieces and nephews. NO VISITATION. There will be a Blessing Service at St. Mary Cemetery Chapel, Sharpshill Rd., O'Hara Twp. 15215 at a date to be determined. Arrangements by WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019