|
|
BEATTY DAWN N.
Unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020 Dawn N. Beatty, age 33 of McCandless. Beloved daughter of Mark F. and the late Susan (Sattler) Beatty of McCandless; sister of Melissa (Michael) Boris of Franklin Park; dear friend of Andrew Bich; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends received Thursday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy, Pgh, PA where the funeral will be held on Friday at 12 noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020