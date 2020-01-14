Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
DAWN N. BEATTY

DAWN N. BEATTY Obituary
BEATTY DAWN N.

Unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020 Dawn N. Beatty, age 33 of McCandless.  Beloved daughter of Mark F. and the late Susan (Sattler) Beatty of McCandless;  sister of Melissa (Michael) Boris of Franklin Park; dear friend of Andrew Bich; also survived by  many aunts, uncles, and cousins.  Friends received Thursday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  7720 Perry Hwy, Pgh, PA where the funeral will be held on Friday at 12 noon. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
