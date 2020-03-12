RINELLA DEAN ALAN

Age 70, of White Oak passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1949 to the late Samuel J. Rinella and Helen (Zabelsky) Rinella. Dean received a BS in Political Science and History from the University of Pittsburgh in 1977. He received a Master of Public Management (MPM) degree from the Heinz School of Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University in 1985. He served his country in the US Army from 1972-1976 with a Tour of Duty in Vietnam as a Cryptographer. For his service, he received a Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He worked as a Relief Foreman at United States Steel, National Works in McKeesport and a Testing Coordinator at the Allegheny County Community College, Evening Division, Northside Campus. He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Rosemary "Rosie" (Smith) Rinella, daughter, Jennifer Rinella, son, Sean Rinella, and his daughter-in-law, Rachna Unnithan. Arrangements are private. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean's name to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (Arlington, VA). Donations may be made at https://donate.vvmf.org/page/contribute/support-vvmf-now.