Age 64, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home. Born Aug. 31, 1955, son of the late Joseph A. and Sally Richardson. He is survived by his sister, Amy (Walter R.) Howcroft; five nieces and nephews, Amanda, Andy and Ben Howcroft and Becca (Cossentino) and Erin Richardson. Besides his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher J. (surviving Paula) Richardson. Dean will be remembered for being kind, private, and dedicated to his family. He was highly regarded as an attorney with ethics. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle. Outside of work and family his passion was world travels and lived life to the fullest. Per Dean's wishes, a private family memorial service was held. Please remember him fondly. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019