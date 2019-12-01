Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for DEAN RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEAN F. RICHARDSON ESQ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEAN F. RICHARDSON ESQ Obituary
RICHARDSON, ESQ. DEAN F.

Age 64, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home. Born Aug. 31, 1955, son of the late Joseph A. and Sally Richardson. He is survived by his sister, Amy (Walter R.) Howcroft; five nieces and nephews, Amanda, Andy and Ben Howcroft and Becca (Cossentino) and Erin Richardson. Besides his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher J. (surviving Paula) Richardson. Dean will be remembered for being kind, private, and dedicated to his family. He was highly regarded as an attorney with ethics. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle. Outside of work and family his passion was world travels and lived life to the fullest. Per Dean's wishes, a private family memorial service was held. Please remember him fondly. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now