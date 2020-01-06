|
|
KROH DEAN FRANKLIN
March 11, 1922 - January 5, 2020. Our much loved husband and father, Dean Franklin Kroh was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on January 5, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot, PA. Doctor Kroh served as a medical missionary with the Christian and Missionary Alliance for 38 years, ministering to both physical and spiritual needs in the countries of the Belgian Congo, now DRC, Gabon and Cambodia. Dean is survived by Esther, his wife of 70 years; son, David Kroh; daughter, June (Gray) Kershner; son, Dean Kroh; brother, Laird L. Kroh; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death his by son, Daniel Kroh and his grandson, Ryan Kroh. Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at the FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., 410 W. Main Street, Saxonburg, PA. Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Laird L. Kroh officiating. Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Great Mission Fund at cmalliance.org.
www.foxfuneralhomeic.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020