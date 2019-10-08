|
MORIARITY DEAN JOSEPH "BUZZ"
Age 89, resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor, native of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA, passed peacefully on October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 67 years to Imelda "Bobbie" Friedman; son of the late Belle and Dean A. Moriarity; loving father of Margaret Moore (Rick), Elizabeth Todd, Kathleen Rubin (Gary), Dean P. (Cheryl), Thomas (Andrea) and Maurice; also survived by ten grandchildren, Robert, Jeanette, Emily, Adam, Dustin, Bobby, Jeremy, Julie, Melanie and Evan; and eight great-grandchildren and one in October; brother of Alfred Wrigley, Jim Wrigley, Bob Wrigley and one sister, Lorraine (all deceased) and brother, Raymond Wrigley. Dean trained early in classical piano. After his enlistment in the Army (1948-1952), he played with the Yankees' minor league team in Thomasville, GA. Retiring from the U.S. Postal Service after 27 years, Dean volunteered for 13 years with the Little Sisters of the Poor in New Orleans, did Meals on Wheels, was a driver for challenged children and delivered meals to persons afflicted with HIV/AIDS. Dean always had a pen in his hand, whether compiling stories with the Life Writers Group in Lafayette, LA, or throughout his life writing letters, poetry or "pap-rap." His family is left with volumes expressing his personal, profound and hilarious insights. Dean was a walker and talker; never knew a stranger. You could also find him wherever he might be by the sound of his "voluminous" voice. He proudly served at Mass for several years at the Little Sisters. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Remains will be interred in the family plot, St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters at the above address.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019