Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
3200 Mt. Royal Blvd.
Glenshaw, PA
DEAN LEON THOMAS


1926 - 2020
THOMAS DEAN LEON

Age 93, of Shaler Twp. born in Clovis, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Husband of Mary Elizabeth Rogers Thomas for 73 years. Father of Pamela Walker (Steven) and the late Kevin Thomas. He had a special love for his three grandchildren, Kelly (Ray), Matt (Kris) and Kevin (Megan) and his eleven great-grandchildren, Danny, Jay, Roxie, Remington, Dylan, Levi, Cyrus, Jade, Calla, Addison and Lucy. Dean served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1948 and took a job with Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. He retired after 40 years of service as Chief Automotive Fabricating Engineer. He holds quite a number of patents which were developed during his years of service with PPG. Dean was the oldest of eight children. Preceding him in death were two brothers, Eddie and Richard and two sisters, Marilyn Reese and Marsha Thomas. He is survived by three sisters, Wanda Lauderback, Peggy Butler and Cindy Blair all of Clovis, NM. Dean loved the Lord and was a dedicated member of Elfinwild Presbyterian Church where he attended, served on several boards and participated on Mission trips in his 70's and 80's. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a time of visitation and reception with the family at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw. Arrangements by NEELY'S. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. www.neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
