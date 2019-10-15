Home

DEAN S. SLADICK

DEAN S. SLADICK Obituary
SLADICK DEAN S.

Dean, 51, of Imperial, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home. He was born February 23, 1968, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Amandina "Dina" Prosperi Sladick. Dean was a member of St. Columbkillle R.C. Church. He enjoyed playing softball and watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Most of all he loved spending time with friends and family. Surviving are his brother, Joseph S. (Theresa) Sladick of NY; cousins, Susan Parks Cohen, Tony and Richard Parks, Fran Day, Louis Swoger, Karen Fasone, and Kathleen Porsperi-McClard; aunt and uncle, Richard and Sylvia Parks. He is also survived by friends, Jeffrey O'Donnell, James Yanek and Clint McMurray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David L. Sladick. Friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
