TRBOVICH DEAN
Dean "Milo" Trbovich, age 66, of Glassport, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1953 to the late Milan and Mary (Kovac) Trbovich. He is survived by brother, Ken; sister, Aleta Spallone; nephews, Mark (Holly) and Brain Spallone; Mark's children, Gavin and Rachael, cousins, aunts and uncles. After graduation from South Allegheny High School, he went to work at the QuikPrint Company and then moved on the USS Clairton Works, from which he retired. He was a decent, honest man who lived life on his own terms and who loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general. We will miss him greatly and his passing leaves a huge void in our hearts. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSK FUNERAL HOME, Glassport on Thurs. Oct. 10 from Noon until 1:30, at which time a funeral blessing will be held with the Very Rev. Stevan Rocknage. Interment following Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019