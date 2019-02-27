Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for DEANA SUHADOLNIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEANA L. SUHADOLNIK

DEANA L. SUHADOLNIK Obituary
SUHADOLNIK DEANA L.

Age 45 of Saltsburg, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, February 25, 2019.  Loving wife of Raub A. Weimer; devoted mother of Madison Raye Weimer; beloved daughter of Raymond and Gerry Suhadolnik; sister of Raymond Suhadolnik (Lori), Melissa Suhadolnik Cornibe (Dana) and Kris Suhadolnik (Shelly); granddaughter of the late Catherine Stone (Richard) and the late Albert and Mary Suhadolnik; daughter-in-law of Robert, Jr. and Janice Weimer; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Montemurro (Gabriel); aunt of Mitchell, Cameron, Nathaniel, Maura, Lane, Cooper, Gianna, Liam, Alison and Caleb.   Friends received 6-8 p.m., Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church, 2000 O'Block Rd., Plum.  Everyone please gather at the church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
