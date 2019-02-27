SUHADOLNIK DEANA L.

Age 45 of Saltsburg, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, February 25, 2019. Loving wife of Raub A. Weimer; devoted mother of Madison Raye Weimer; beloved daughter of Raymond and Gerry Suhadolnik; sister of Raymond Suhadolnik (Lori), Melissa Suhadolnik Cornibe (Dana) and Kris Suhadolnik (Shelly); granddaughter of the late Catherine Stone (Richard) and the late Albert and Mary Suhadolnik; daughter-in-law of Robert, Jr. and Janice Weimer; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Montemurro (Gabriel); aunt of Mitchell, Cameron, Nathaniel, Maura, Lane, Cooper, Gianna, Liam, Alison and Caleb. Friends received 6-8 p.m., Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church, 2000 O'Block Rd., Plum. Everyone please gather at the church.