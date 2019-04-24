LAVENDER REV. DEANE

The Rev. Deane Lavender went home to be with our Lord on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Lovingly remembered by Jane (Miner) Lavender, wife and partner of 63 years; children, Kirk, Kendall and Andrew; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Deane received his BA from Syracuse University, studied at St. Mary's College, in St. Andrews, Scotland and received his Masters in Divinity from Princeton Seminary in 1958. Deane served churches in Lafayette, Monroe and Marathon in New York State. He received his Master of Science in Environmental Education from Cornell University and worked as Coordinator of Environmental Education for Oswego County, N.Y. schools from 1972 to 1975 while providing services to local churches as Interim pastor. In 1977, Deane came to Cranberry Township, to serve Plains Presbyterian Church for 20 years and was Interim at several churches until shortly before his death. A memorial service will be held on June 29th. Donations may be made in his memory to the Environmental Defense Fund or the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.