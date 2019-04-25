|
RAINERO DEANNA
Age 75, of Churchill, passed away on April 21, 2019. Mother of Julian (Carolyne) Rainero, and Linda (James) Mann; grandmother of Samantha, Grace, and Claire Rainero. She was preceded in death by parents, Milton and Helen (Shipley) Danner. A memorial service will be held on Friday 10 a.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019