Home

POWERED BY

Services
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBBIE CATERINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBBIE CATERINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DEBBIE CATERINO Obituary
CATERINO DEBBIE

Debbie Caterino, Meigs, Reese, O'Connor. On February 9, 2019, Daughter of the late Joseph and Betty Caterino. Mother of Christy Meigs (J.J., Jeremy, Jessy Paul), Joe Paul, Amanda Hill (Damien Stark, Sierra, Shyanne, Nakeyda Hill) Jeremy Hill, Bobby Reese (Carter) Tori. Sister of John and Fran Caterino, Rick and Annie Caterino. Many nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of Stephen A. and Gerry O'Connor and John O'Connor, Wife of David O'Connor. David and his friend, Patrick Vereb wish to invite family and friends to the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 Monday and Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Parish Church, directly across from the funeral home. Please consider donations in Debbie's name to St. Jude Hospital. No flower arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.