CATERINO DEBBIE

Debbie Caterino, Meigs, Reese, O'Connor. On February 9, 2019, Daughter of the late Joseph and Betty Caterino. Mother of Christy Meigs (J.J., Jeremy, Jessy Paul), Joe Paul, Amanda Hill (Damien Stark, Sierra, Shyanne, Nakeyda Hill) Jeremy Hill, Bobby Reese (Carter) Tori. Sister of John and Fran Caterino, Rick and Annie Caterino. Many nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of Stephen A. and Gerry O'Connor and John O'Connor, Wife of David O'Connor. David and his friend, Patrick Vereb wish to invite family and friends to the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 Monday and Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Parish Church, directly across from the funeral home. Please consider donations in Debbie's name to St. Jude Hospital. No flower arrangements.