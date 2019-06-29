Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
More Obituaries for DEBORAH DAVIS
Of Ross Township, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 42 years to William J. Davis, Jr.; loving mother of Holly M. Tschannen (Michael); beloved daughter of Margaret Schwerer and the late Frank Schwerer; sister of Jeffrey Schwerer (Susan), Cynthia Hilldorfer (Michael), and Paul Schwerer (Beth Ann); proud grandmother of Harper and Maddox; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 29, 2019
