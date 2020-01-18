|
HENDERSON DEBORAH A.
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, age 58, of Forest Hills. Beloved wife of 38 years of Gary Henderson; loving mother of Amanda L. Henderson and Jamie L. Henderson; sister of John M. Kelley of McKeesport; sister-in-law of Darryl Henderson (Michelle) of Monroeville. Preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Helen (Kuntz) Kelley. Also survived by many close friends. Deb was a devoted mother and wife who took wonderful care of her family and will be missed. "See you on the other side." Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing service in the funeral home chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Deb's family suggests memorial gifts to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, Institutional Advancement Department, 1405 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217-1350 or https://www.amazingkids.org/giving.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020