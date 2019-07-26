Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH KAMINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH A. (DUFF) KAMINSKI

Add a Memory
DEBORAH A. (DUFF) KAMINSKI Obituary
KAMINSKI DEBORAH A. (DUFF)

Of Chicora, formerly of Bloomfield, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, age 68. Beloved wife of Louis V. Kaminski; daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Duff; also survived by aunts and cousins. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Friday, July 26, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Saturday, July 27 at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros. Inc.

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros. Inc.
Download Now