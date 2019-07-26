|
KAMINSKI DEBORAH A. (DUFF)
Of Chicora, formerly of Bloomfield, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, age 68. Beloved wife of Louis V. Kaminski; daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Duff; also survived by aunts and cousins. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Friday, July 26, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Saturday, July 27 at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019