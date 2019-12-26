|
BIDULA DEBORAH ANN
Of Munhall, on December 24, 2019, age 65. Daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Saltmar) Bidula; beloved mother of Justin (Charlene) Bidula; also survived by cousins, friends and many surrogate children. Deborah was a medical records clerk for Jefferson Regional Medical Center and retired after 35 years of service. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10 a.M. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deborah's name to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven 2295 Lincoln Way White Oak, PA 15131. www.swgfuneralhome.com
