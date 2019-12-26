Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
DEBORAH ANN BIDULA

DEBORAH ANN BIDULA Obituary
BIDULA DEBORAH ANN

Of Munhall, on December 24, 2019, age 65.  Daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Saltmar) Bidula; beloved mother of Justin (Charlene) Bidula; also survived by cousins, friends and many surrogate children.  Deborah was a medical records clerk for Jefferson Regional Medical Center and retired after 35 years of service.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10 a.M. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deborah's name to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven 2295 Lincoln Way White Oak, PA 15131. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
