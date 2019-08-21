|
LANGDON DEBORAH ANN (THOMPSON)
Age 60, passed away at her home on August 4, 2019 in Harrisburg, PA. She was born on March 9, 1959 at Rochester Hospital to Robert W. Thompson, and Nancy Creese Thompson. Debbie grew up in Vanport and attended Sts. Peter and Paul School in Beaver and graduated from Villa Maria High School, in New Castle. She attended the Pittsburgh Art Institute while pursuing her dream of becoming a fashion design artist. Debbie loved traveling and visiting the Chesapeake Bay while visiting her sister and husband, father, niece, nephews and great-nephew. Debbie had planned a trip to visit this month. In addition to her love of the bay and ocean, she enjoyed listening to her brother-in-law guitar playing and singing, rock music, history, motorcycles, jewelry, her cats and spending time with friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, James Langdon, Pittsburgh and mother, Nancy C. Thompson. She is survived by her sister, Robin Thompson Young (Rob); niece, Lauren Perz (Dan) and their son, Wesley, who she adored; and nephews, Bobby and Trevor Young (godson), Maryland and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at TODD FUNERAL HOME on August 25th at 2 p.m. located at 340 Third Street, Beaver. Friends and family will be received immediately before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Debbie's memory to at www.stjude.org. This organization holds a very special place in the family's hearts. Electronic condolences may also be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019