Age 60, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Cheswick, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on November 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Patricia and Edward Delli Gatti. She was the beloved wife of Dave Vaupel for 20 years; loving mother of the late Matthew Sheasley; step mother of Jen (Kevin) Streussnig and Eric (Allison) Vaupel; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Jaden, Carlyn, Shana, and Nate; dear sister of Tina Delli Gatti Zalewski, Edward (Darlene) Delli Gatti and the late Michele (David) Lewis and Ronald Delli Gatti; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Deb was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and stain glass. She loved the outdoors, especially horseback riding and gardening, and volunteering with Military Connections. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Military Connections, 312 Auburn Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.