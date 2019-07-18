Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
DEBORAH D. (SAMILA) LOCANTE

DEBORAH D. (SAMILA) LOCANTE Obituary
LOCANTE DEBORAH D. (SAMILA)

Age 62, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Washington, PA. Beloved wife of 41 years to Peter J. Locante; loving mom of Nicole (Donny) Lohr, Philip (Brianna), Louis and Valerie (Mike) Locante; proud grandma of Jake and Reagan Locante; cherished sister of Les (the late Kim) Samila, Kathy Samila and Michele (Kevin) Pusateri. Also survived by her niece, Samantha (Rob) Witteman; nephew, Josh Pusateri; aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, 15227, on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
