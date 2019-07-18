|
LOCANTE DEBORAH D. (SAMILA)
Age 62, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Washington, PA. Beloved wife of 41 years to Peter J. Locante; loving mom of Nicole (Donny) Lohr, Philip (Brianna), Louis and Valerie (Mike) Locante; proud grandma of Jake and Reagan Locante; cherished sister of Les (the late Kim) Samila, Kathy Samila and Michele (Kevin) Pusateri. Also survived by her niece, Samantha (Rob) Witteman; nephew, Josh Pusateri; aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, 15227, on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019